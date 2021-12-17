BOCA RATON, Fla. — Alijah Martin registered 17 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Florida Tech 78-55 on Friday night.

Michael Forrest had 17 points for the Owls (7-5), who have won four straight at home. Bitumba Baruti added 13 points. Bryan Greenlee had 12 points. Martin made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Sean Houpt had 14 points for the Division II Panthers. Sesan Russell added 11 points.

