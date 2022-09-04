HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Ethan Payne and Khalan Laborn both went over 100 yards rushing with two touchdowns each and Marshall routed FCS-member Norfolk State 55-3 on Saturday.

Payne led with 113 yards on 10 carries and Laborn added 12 carries for 102 yards as the Thundering Herd piled up 380 yards on the ground. Payne and Laborn helped soften the absence of Rasheen Ali, one of the nation's top freshmen last season, who took a leave of absence last month for undisclosed reasons.

Henry Colombi was 24-of-26 passing for 205 yards and Marshall finished with 612 yards total offense with 33 first downs.

On defense, the Herd held the Spartans to 114 yards and five first downs.

Five players scored touchdowns for Marshall, including defensive lineman Owen Porter who had a 21-yard fumble return.

Despite the lopsided score, Norfolk State stuck to its ground game but netted only 30 yards on 31 carries. Quarterbacks Jaylan Adams and Otto Kuhns combined to go 6-for-14 for 84 yards.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF