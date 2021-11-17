Marquette (3-0) vs. Mississippi (2-0)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette is set to take on Mississippi in the Charleston Classic. Mississippi earned a 93-68 win over Charleston Southern on Friday, while Marquette won 67-66 against Illinois on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Mississippi's Jarkel Joiner has averaged 18 points and 4.5 assists while Austin Crowley has put up 12 points, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals. For the Golden Eagles, Darryl Morsell has averaged 22.7 points and four rebounds while Justin Lewis has put up 17 points and 8.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DARRYL: Morsell has connected on 56.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 16 over his last three games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Golden Eagles have averaged 30.7 free throws per game.

