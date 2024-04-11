NEW YORK — Jake Burger hit a three-run homer on his 28th birthday and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday night for just their second win this season.

''We need every victory. We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole,'' Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. ''You can't lose the whole season or win a World Series in April or May, but you can not get into the playoffs if you continue on this losing skid here.''

Ryan Weathers (1-1) allowed three hits and three walks in five scoreless innings for the Marlins, who at 2-11 had matched the team record for worst 12-game start set in 1998.

Weathers got his first big league win in almost a year, since defeating the New York Mets for San Diego last April 11. His father, former Yankees and Marlins pitcher David Weathers, was at that game but not at this one.

''I've always heard stories of him in '96,'' Ryan said, referring to his dad's Yankees winning the World Series. ''It's just really cool to kind of be a second generation and come here and win a ballgame.''

New York dropped to 10-3 as the Marlins stopped the Yankees' four-game winning streak.

Giancarlo Stanton homered in the sixth off Bryan Hoeing, his fourth this season. Stanton's home run was his first against the Marlins — his original team — and he became the 15th active player to homer against all 30 clubs.

Juan Soto, batting .360 with 12 RBIs, had a run-scoring double that cut the deficit to 4-2 in the eighth, and Tanner Scott escaped a two-on jam by retiring Anthony Rizzo on a popup and striking out Gleyber Torres.

Tim Anderson, running on the pitch, scored from second base on Nick Fortes' ninth-inning grounder.

Scott got five outs for the Marlins' first save this season, retiring Aaron Judge on a game-ending flyout with the bases loaded.

Marcus Stroman (1-1) gave up four runs, four hits and four walks in five innings on a cool, breezy night. He had not allowed an earned run in 12 innings over his first two starts.

''I was just a little off,'' he said. ''That's not me at all.''

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the seventh inning by plate umpire John Bacon after arguing a called strike to Alex Verdugo. It was Boone's first ejection this season and 34th in seven seasons and 883 games as New York's manager.

Luis Arráez grounded an opposite-field RBI single to left in the third and Burger drove a flat slider 425 feet into the visitors' bullpen in left-center for his third home run this season and a 4-0 lead.

''Any time you can get a win and hit a homer on a birthday, it was like a pretty good day,'' Burger said.

Anthony Volpe was moved to leadoff by Boone and is hitting .372 after going 1 for 3 with a pair of walks. Torres was dropped to sixth and is batting .192 (12 for 52) after going 0 for 2.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera, who had been sidelined by right shoulder impingement, struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings for Triple-A Jacksonville against Charlotte. He allowed an unearned run, five hits and one walk, throwing 58 of 82 pitches for strikes. Cabrera made spring training starts on Feb. 28 and March 4, then was scratched after warming up for a March 10 outing against St. Louis. ''Commanded all his pitches up to 98 miles an hour,'' Schumaker said. ''I anticipate him being in the rotation at some point very soon.''

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu, sidelined since breaking his right foot with a foul ball on March 16, will continue workouts with the Yankees on the road. RHP Gerrit Cole (elbow inflammation) likely will stay behind and throw at Yankee Stadium. ... RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) will throw his first bullpen Thursday or Friday. His 2023 season ended Sept. 20 because of the injury.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (0-1, 5.40) is scheduled to pitch in Friday night's series opener at Atlanta, which will have had two days off because of a rainout.

Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 4.66) starts Friday night's series opener at Cleveland and RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 4.50).

