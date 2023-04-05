Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (4-1) vs. Miami Marlins (2-4)

Miami; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -115, Marlins -104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami had a 69-93 record overall and a 34-47 record at home last season. The Marlins averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

Minnesota went 78-84 overall and 32-49 in road games a season ago. The Twins averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (arm), Max Kepler: day-to-day (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

