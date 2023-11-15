Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MONTREAL — Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary scored goals, Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves and the Calgary Flames defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Markstrom earned his third win of the season in his first start in a week due to an upper-body injury.

Gustav Lindstrom scored the lone goal for Montreal, which lost its second in a row. Samuel Montembeault made 27 saves.

Up 2-1, Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane appeared to score the 100th goal of his career four minutes into the third period but the play was ruled offside after a Montreal challenge

Montreal had multiple shots with the goalie pulled as time wound down, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Kadri opened the scoring at 2:35 of the second period with a spinning wrist shot past Montembeault after a deke around Christian Dvorak to enter the offensive zone.

The lead was short-lived as Lindstrom replied 17 seconds later with his first for the Canadiens off a one-timer that hit Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson on its way into the net.

Zary scored a tap-in off a feed from Andersson and regained the lead for Calgary at 13:07 of the period.

Cole Caufield had a chance to tie the game with a one-timer from the slot, but Markstrom shut the door.

Some of Markstrom's best work was in the first.

Montreal put the pressure on with nine shots in the first eight minutes, including one from the slot by Caufield that Markstrom turned away with his mask.

With under two minutes left in the period, Markstrom stretched out to make a left pad save on Caufield.

The Canadiens held a pre-game ceremony for Pierre Turgeon, the newest member of their Ring of Honour. Turgeon was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday after a 19-season career where he totalled 1,327 points in 1,294 games.

Turgeon also played for Buffalo, the New York Islanders, St. Louis, Dallas and Colorado. Although Montreal was a short stop, he said playing for the team he watched growing up was special.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Vancouver on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Wrap up a four-game homestand against Vegas on Thursday night.

