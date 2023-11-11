Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson each scored 26 points and the Utah Jazz held off the Memphis Grizzlies 127-121 on Friday night in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

John Collins added 18, and Ochai Agbaji had 15 to help the Jazz snap a four-game losing streak in their tournament opener.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 37 points. The Grizzlies are an NBA-worst 1-8 and are 0-2 in the tournament.

Bismack Biyombo added 15 points and 14 rebounds for Memphis. Jacob Gilyard, Luke Kennard and Jaren Jackson Jr. each had 14 points each, with Jackson ejected in the third quarter.

The Grizzlies' frustration reached its peak in that third quarter. Upset over the officiating, coach Taylor Jenkins drew a technical. Then Jackson was demonstrative about his feelings, drawing two quick technicals and ejection.

By the time everything settled, Utah led 101-80.

