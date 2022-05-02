Former Gophers running back Mar'Keise (Bucky) Irving, who has been in the NCAA transfer portal, announced that he's heading to Oregon.

Irving joins Ky Thomas (Kansas) as Gophers running backs from last season who have landed with other Power Five teams. They combined to rush for 1,523 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as Minnesota freshmen.

Irving was the team's second leading rusher behind Thomas, gaining 699 yards and scoring four touchdown for Minnesota.

Emilien to Kansas

Former Gophers wide receiver Douglas Emilien announced that he is heading to Kansas, where he will join Thomas. Emilien, who has been in the portal, played in two games last season for Minnesota.

Annexstad, Mann, Brown enter portal

Three other Gophers entered the transfer portal: receiver and punt returner Brock Annexstad, wide receiver Jonathan Mann and defensive back Solomon Brown.

Annexstad returned nine punts for 71 yards last season. He is the brother of former quarterback Zack Annexstad, who transferred to Illinois State.

Mann, a Rosemount native, did not see game action in either of his two seasons with the Gophers. Brown, a Florida native, played sparingly in three seasons at Minnesota.

NFL free agent signings

After having four players chosen in the NFL Draft last week, the Gophers had xxx more sign NFL free agent deals — linebacker Jack Gibbens (Titans), offensive lineman Sam Schlueter (49ers) and offensive lineman Blaise Andries (Dolphins).

Three others were given mini-camp invites: Cornerback Coney Durr (Bears), defensive lineman Micah Dew-Treadway (Bears) and defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney (Saints).