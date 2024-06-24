Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Marisa Simonetti, who ran in last month's special election for Hennepin County commissioner in the west metro, has been in jail all weekend on an assault allegation.

Simonetti, 30, of Edina was booked into the Hennepin County jail late Friday afternoon and was due in court Monday morning to answer to misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree assault and domestic assault. Messages were left with her attorney seeking comment on the case.

The Star Tribune has asked police in Edina, where the incident allegedly occurred, for further details.

Simonetti, a Republican, lost out in the nonpartisan election on May 14 — 54.4% to 45.4% — to DFL state Rep. Heather Edelson in a race held to replace Chris LaTondresse, who resigned last summer to lead a St. Paul affordable housing nonprofit.

Edelson and Simonetti were the top two candidates after an April 30 special primary narrowed the field of six who filed to run for the seat.

District 6 has 66 precincts and includes the communities of Edina, Hopkins, Mound, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Long Lake and Shorewood.

Star Tribune staff writer Christopher Magan contributed to this story.