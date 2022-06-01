Marion Barber III, a star running back for the Gophers from 2001-04 who later played six seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, has died, the NFL team announced Wednesday.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, citing multiple sources, reported that Barber, 38, was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment on Wednesday. The cause of Barber's death was unknown, the Star-Telegram reported. A Frisco police spokesperson told the newspaper that "officers were out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.''

Barber, who would have turned 39 on June 10, played for the Cowboys from 2005-10 and the Chicago Bears in 2011 before living in the Dallas area after his NFL career.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,'' the Cowboys said in a statement. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time.''

Barber ranks fifth all-time in rushing in Gophers history with 3,276 yards and second with 35 rushing touchdowns. He twice surpassed 1,000 yards in a season — amassing 1,269 in 2004 and 1,196 in 2003. In both those years, he teamed with fellow running back Laurence Maroney to give the Gophers a duo with more than 1,000 yards each.

Barber, who starred at Wayzata High School, was part of a family of Gophers standouts that includes his father, Marion Barber Jr., a star running back from 1977-80; and brothers, Dominique, a defensive back from 2004-07, and Thomas, a linebacker from 2016-19 who now is a graduate assistant for the Gophers.

Barber, a fourth-round NFL draft pick by Dallas in 2005, was known for his hard-hitting style as a runner. He rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns in his NFL career, including 4,358 yards and 47 TDs with the Cowboys. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2007 for the Cowboys when he rushed for a career-best 975 yards with 10 TDs and caught 44 passes for 282 yards and two TDs. He retired following the 2011 season in which he rushed for 422 yards and six TDs with the Bears.

Barber fell on tough times following his NFL career. In 2014, he was detained and taken for a mental health evaluation after police were called to the suburb of Mansfield, Texas. In two separate incidents in 2018, he faced charges of criminal mischief after damaging cars in Frisco. On April 22, he pleaded no contest to the charges in Denton County court and was sentenced to 12 months probation and 60 hours of community service.