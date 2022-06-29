Now that summer is full on, the whiff of smoke and the sound of meat and vegetables sizzling over coals is sure to perk up even the most reluctant heat-dazed appetite.

When it comes to grilling steak, you can't beat flank. It's a long, lean, thin cut with loose-knit flesh that is perfect for marinating. It comes from the underbelly of the cow and because it's richly marbled with fat, has a deep, brawny flavor that stands up to the flame and cooks up with a dark crust while the interior stays rosy and moist.

If you are short on time, a simple rub of salt and pepper is really all you need for seasoning, but flank steak can also stand up to the spiciest, tangiest marinades. You can use pretty much any concoction — vinaigrette, salsa, a shot of soy sauce or your favorite spice rubs. Worcestershire sauce, with its peppery, vinegary funk, works especially well. The little bit of sugar in the sauce helps the exterior of the meat caramelize. If you have the time, rub the meat down with the Worcestershire sauce and a bit of chopped garlic the day before — even just a couple of hours of preseasoning makes a big difference.

When it's time to cook the steak, get the grill as hot as possible. Sear the meat until it's deep brown on the surface and still ruby rare within. Don't push it any further or the beef will become dry. Slice it thin to serve over a salad of creamy white beans on top of bitter greens, such as arugula or chopped kale, for a summery dinner that's ready to serve with a frosty drink. Be sure to cook more than you think you'll eat. Leftovers are great for a big steak sandwich the next day.

Grilled Flank Steak with Worcestershire Marinade

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: It's always a good idea to double the recipe so you'll have leftovers for sandwiches and salads next day. You'll need to prepare this in advance to give the meat time to marinate. From Beth Dooley.

For the steak:

• 1 lb. flank steak

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 cloves garlic, smashed

• 2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 3 tbsp. olive oil

For the white beans:

• 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp. white wine vinegar

• 1 1/2 c. cooked or canned white beans, drained

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 4 c. arugula, for serving

• Chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions

To prepare the steak: Season the steak all over with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together the garlic, Worcestershire and oil and pour into a resealable plastic bag. Add the steak and marinate the meat in the refrigerator for at least an hour or overnight.

Bring the meat to room temperature. Light the grill and arrange the rack about 4 inches from the heat. Remove the steak from the bag, lightly pat dry with a paper towel and grill until it reaches 125 degrees for rare, about 3 to 5 minutes per side.

Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let it rest while preparing the white beans.

To prepare the beans: In a small bowl, whisk together the Worcestershire sauce, oil and vinegar. Transfer the white beans to a medium bowl and toss with just enough of the vinaigrette to lightly coat. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Arrange the greens on a large serving platter or individual plates. Pile the beans on top of the greens. Slice the steak and arrange on top of the beans. Garnish with the chopped parsley. Pass any additional vinaigrette on the side.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.