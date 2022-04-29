Maria Bamford is coming home to Minnesota. And she's bringing some eclectic company.

The Duluth native will be part of the Minneapolis Comedy Festival, taking place June 13-19. Other headliners include "Jackass" star Steve-O, "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd and "Impractical Jokers" star Sal Vulcano. Over 16 comedians will perform during the week at Pantages Theatre, State Theatre and Assembly at the Woman's Club.

The festival, which is run by the Nashville-based Outback Presents, returns for the first time since its 2019 launch. That inaugural outing featured Seth Meyers, George Lopez, Dax Shepard, Bob Newhart and John Leguizamo.

Tickets for the 2022 edition, which range in price from $25 to $50 for individual shows, are now available at minneapoliscomedyfestival.com .