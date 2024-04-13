Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DALLAS — Rookie Marcus Sasser scored 24 points in his hometown return, including 13 straight Detroit points during a stretch of the third quarter, and the Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks — playing without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving — 107-89 on Friday night.

The Pistons (14-67) led for most of the night against a Mavericks team that had won five consecutive games and 16 of 18 to secure a playoff spot. It was their largest win of the season and the third against an opponent that will finish with a winning record.

''It's a blessing just to be able to play in this league, especially to be able to do it in front of my parents, my family,'' said Sasser, who attended nearby Red Oak High School and the University of Houston. ''It was real fun, for sure.''

''For him to have a game like that in his hometown in front of his family, I just thought it was a cool moment for us,'' Pistons coach Monty Williams said.

Chimezie Metu scored 18 points for Detroit, matching a career high with four 3-pointers.

The Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak one night after a home loss broke the franchise record for losses in a season. They watched an 84-68 lead seconds into the fourth quarter shrink to 96-89 with 4:18 left before running off the game's final 11 points.

The Pistons also played without their leading scorer in completing a back-to-back. Guard Cade Cunningham, from nearby Arlington, missed his sixth consecutive game because of left knee soreness. They were also missing center Jalen Duren because of lower back spasms. Five other Pistons were listed as out with injuries.

Detroit went into play ranking 29th averaging 14.5 turnovers per game and committed six to Dallas' 20, outscoring the Mavericks 19-8 in points off turnovers.

Doncic, the NBA scoring leader, was declared out about two hours before tipoff with left ankle soreness. Irving was listed as out Friday morning with left hamstring soreness.

Jalen Hardy scored a season-high 25 points off the bench for the Mavericks (50-31), who are 0-4 this season playing without their two star guards. Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 16 off the bench.

The loss means Dallas will finish fifth in the Western Conference, playing the fourth-place Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round.

''No one got hurt. We played everybody,'' Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. ''There was a lot of good things.''

With the two sharpshooters out, Dallas shot 27.6% from downtown (8 of 29) instead of its previous average of 37.2%.

For Irving, it ended his longest stretch of consecutive games played this season at 31.

Dallas' Daniel Gafford missed his second field-goal attempt of the game early in the first quarter, ending his streak of consecutive baskets made at 23. Gafford had a streak of 33 made earlier this season, two short of Wilt Chamberlain's record set in 1967.

Pistons: It's a meeting of the last-place team in each conference to close the season at San Antonio on Sunday.

Mavericks: At Oklahoma City on Sunday to end the regular season.

