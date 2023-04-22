Once upon a time, Marcus Johansson was a slow skater.

Sure, this was years ago when he was still young. But at one point, that was the take on his tempo.

Nothing could be further from the truth now.

Johansson picked up the pace, so much so that the winger's skating is his calling card, his style as unique to him as if it were a serial number.

Not only is this technique headlining his second act with the Wild, it has helped the team to a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series against Dallas that resumes Sunday with Game 4 at Xcel Energy Center.

"Obviously, it's always been part of my game," Johansson said. "Especially when I'm healthy, I feel like I'm stronger and I can skate more. So that helps as well.

"Yeah, I like skating."

Three years ago when he joined the Wild after an offseason trade from Buffalo for Eric Staal, Johansson wasn't consistently at full strength.

His season, which was already condensed by the pandemic, was marred by interruptions: a broken bone in his back, a shoulder issue and then a broken arm that knocked him out of the playoffs in Game 3 against Vegas.

"I had a few years where it was nonstop with injuries and just kind of random things, too," recalled Johansson, who went on to sign with Seattle before getting dealt to Washington. "It was nothing really you can control, and it was very frustrating. I feel like this time I come here I've been healthy for a bit, knock on wood, and found myself again a little bit and feel more comfortable on the ice."

Before the Wild brought him back on Feb. 28, Johansson had been playing that way with the Capitals, accumulating 13 goals and 15 assists through 60 games.

But since getting traded for a third-round pick in next year's draft, Johansson has been even better.

The 32-year-old contributed six goals and assisted on 12 others for 18 points in 20 games to close out the regular season all while clicking almost instantly with Matt Boldy. During Boldy's 15-goal tear late in the schedule, Johansson earned assists on six of those finishes and was on the ice for all but three.

Helping the duo enter the offensive zone and uncover shooting lanes is Johansson's speed, a distinctive cadence that can catch defenders off guard.

"I don't see a lot of people skating like that in the NHL," said Jonas Brodin, who trains with Johansson in the summers. "It's pretty cool to watch."

When he was 2 ½ years old, Johansson skated for the first time while growing up in Sweden.

His dad, Lars, was instrumental in his development.

"He was always on me to work on my skating and to move my feet," Johansson said. "A lot of that comes from him."

There's much more ground to cover on the larger ice surfaces in Europe, and Johansson took skating lessons and went to hockey camps. As he got older and stronger, that's when he hit his stride. Literally.

"JoJo obviously has a vision," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "But I think it starts with his legs. He creates a gap because he pushes [the] defense back, and that's why those plays can open up."

While some pitter-patter, using quick steps to generate speed, Johansson glides.

He's not coasting and although it may appear he isn't moving as swiftly, he is, and that's what makes the rhythm deceptive for the opposition.

"When he gets the puck, he's already in motion," Frederick Gaudreau said. "He's really fast, so it makes him dangerous of course. He's very strong and just fluid and smooth."

This approach was on display Friday night in Game 3, Johansson deftly slipping the puck around Stars defenseman Colin Miller while floating past him before wiring in his second tally of the first round and the decisive goal during the Wild's 5-1 victory.

"I just felt like I got the guy standing still a little bit," he said.

That's the effect Johansson's movement has on the other team, with defensemen stuck in no-man's land: If they're aggressive, Johansson can motor around them. But if they retreat, he has room to operate.

"I have a tendency to slow the game down," Boldy said. "I think playing with him you can't do that because he's moving so quick. You gotta keep up with him. So I think that helps my game a lot because it keeps my feet moving, keeping me in the play keeping up with him."

Dallas had trouble keeping up with Johansson, who hit the post after his goal, the close call the result of Johansson identifying a hole in the Stars' structure.

Finding those pockets is how Johansson can continue to be a factor in the series, but the impact he's already had by showcasing his skill on skates has made his return to the Wild a slam-dunk success.

"I feel like I can come here and play my game," he said, "and not worry too much about anything else. So it's been good."