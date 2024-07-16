Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Knicks owner James Dolan's scathing letter to the league's board of governors complaining about several aspects of a reported new 11-year, $76 billion media/TV deal. Dolan, representing the large-market Knicks, worries that the NBA is moving toward a national broadcast model that will render regional sports networks "unviable." What might that mean for Minnesota sports and the Wolves?

9:00: Star Tribune Gophers sports writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to talk about two main subjects. First, Fuller sheds more light on Gophers AD Mark Coyle's comments to the Board of Regents last week about the future economic model within the athletic department. Fuller also gives an update on the Gophers men's basketball team's offseason, among other things.

38:00: Two listeners have keen observations.

