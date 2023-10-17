After he played just four snaps in the Vikings' first three games because of a right ankle injury, Vikings edge rusher Marcus Davenport returned to provide a jolt to the team's pass rush. Now, Davenport could be headed to injured reserve and be out for four to six weeks because of the left ankle injury that caused him to leave the field on a cart Sunday.

According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, Davenport sustained a high ankle sprain in the second quarter against the Bears. He limped off the field after a teammate landed on his ankle while he was chasing Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Davenport was carted to the locker room shortly thereafter and was seen in a walking boot in the locker room after the game. On Monday, coach Kevin O'Connell said the injury was "definitely something we are going to have to really, really take a look at from a medical standpoint."

Davenport, who posted two sacks and four quarterback hits in his two full games against the Panthers and Chiefs, signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Vikings in March. His deal included injury protection for the Vikings if Davenport re-injured the right shoulder that had bothered him in New Orleans, but he is otherwise set to receive $117,647 in weekly per-game roster bonuses, even if he is on injured reserve or is inactive on game day. The roster bonus would pay Davenport up to $2 million of his $13 million salary for the 2023 season.