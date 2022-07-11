The Wild will have a three-day development camp for draft choices and prospects at Tria Rink in St. Paul from Tuesday-Thursday.
Participants will include last week's first draft pick Liam Ohgren, and former first rounders Marco Rossi, Carson Lambos and goalie Jesper Wallstedt; and Gophers defenseman Brock Faber, acquired in a trade two weeks ago.
Practices, open to the public, are at 9:20 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and the 3-on-3 tournament is Thursday at 6 p.m. To register, go to am.ticketmaster.com/wild/openpractices.
Rossi and forward Adam Beckman will be the team captains.
- The Wild issued qualifying offers to minor league forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney. They did not make offers to goalie Dereck Baribeau and defenseman Fedor Gordeev, making them free agents.
- Jack LaFontaine, a goalie who left the Gophers during the season to sign with Carolina was also not qualified by the Hurricanes, making him a free agent.
- The Whitecaps signed Ohio State forward Liz Schepers, a former Mound-Westonka standout. Schepers had 63 goals in 170 games in a five-season career for the Buckeyes.