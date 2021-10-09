The Wild's top prospects will start the season in the minors and not the NHL.

Despite impressive auditions during training camp, the Wild ultimately cut Adam Beckman, Marco Rossi and Calen Addison on Saturday by assigning them to the American Hockey League.

Matt Boldy is expected to be out the next four to six weeks with a fractured left ankle suffered Thursday in a preseason game.

These moves finalize the Wild's opening-night roster, with Iowa graduate Brandon Duhaime snaring the last forward spot up for grabs.

"They can all play," said General Manager Bill Guerin of the Wild's young players. "They can all play in the league right now. There's no doubt, but we need them to be impact players.

"In our opinion right now, the best thing for them is to go to Iowa and play a ton, play in all situations, play as much as possible. That will help them get to where they need to be to be impactful."