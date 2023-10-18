LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault broke a shootout tie in the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night in a Western Conference final rematch.

Marchessault gave Vegas (4-0) a 2-1 edge in the shootout after teammate Shea Theodore and Dallas' Matt Duchene traded goals. Dallas had a chance to extend the shootout, but Roope Hintz's shot hit the crossbar.

''I don't know that I've ever won a shootout without making a save,'' Knights goalie Adin Hill said.

Kaedan Korczak and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist for the Knights, and Hill stopped 24 shots. Craig Smith and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 32 savess.

This was the first meeting since the Knights eliminated Dallas in six games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, where Vegas won the championship.

They traded goals and plenty of punches in the second period in which each team received two fighting majors. It was the first time since March 2018 against the Montreal Canadiens that Dallas had two fighting majors in a game.

''There's some animosity that's left over from last year, and it looks like we're going to build some more,'' Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. ''It's actually good that each team got a point out of it when you put that much on the table, and we were able to get the extra one in an entertaining overtime.''

Tyler Seguin's rebound and pass to Smith put the Stars on top at 5:52 of the second period, and the Knights' answered with the equalizer with 6:57 left when Korczak shot from the right point for his first career goal.

Vegas had a chance to add to the lead with a 5-on-3 power play late in the period, but failed to get the puck in the net despite quality looks from Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore and Chandler Stephenson. The penalties carried over to the third period, but the Knights didn't capitalize.

Dallas didn't miss when given the opportunity. Pavelski scored off a faceoff from the left circle at 2:50 of the third to put the Stars back in front 2-1. But the Knights tied the game when Karlsson redirected Korczak's shot from the right point with 2:59 left in regulation.

''You hate losing a 2-1 lead with five minutes left in the game, but good learning opportunities early in the season,'' Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. ''We'll move forward and try to get better.''

Dallas ended the Knights' scoring streak at nine periods by shutting out Vegas in the first. Michael Amadio came close, missing an open net from the left side 5:54 into the period. The Knights had scored in every period this season until then. ... Vegas has not allowed a power-play goal over its last 12 games and 27 chances. ... Two Knights players returned after missing the two previous games — William Carrier (upper-body injury) and Brett Howden (suspension). ... Amadio played in his 300th career game, and Vegas teammate Keegan Kolesar appeared in his 200th.

