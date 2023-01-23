Despite 2022's reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion rights opponents' celebration was muted at Sunday's annual March for Life in St. Paul, as Minnesota legislators move to put abortion rights protections into state law.

Several hundred people gathered on the state Capitol steps for the march, convened by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. As demonstrators with signs walked a few laps across the Capitol grounds in the afternoon gloom, they said they thought their movement had momentum but felt embattled as DFL leaders in the Minnesota House and Senate speed to pass a bill that would codify abortion rights.

March for Life events have been held in Washington, D.C., and around the country to protest abortion since the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision 50 years ago. After the decision was overturned, many states have enacted restrictions on abortion or kept old abortion bans on the books. But Minnesota is moving to make abortion rights part of state law.

Far from declaring victory after the reversal of Roe, demonstrators strategized how they could stop the state abortion rights legislation before it becomes law.

"It's one of the most important years to be here," said demonstrator Mary Carlson of St. Paul. "Particularly in Minnesota, there's a lot going on."

"Our voices count more than ever," said Sarah Ruzichka of St. Paul.

The state House passed its abortion rights bill last week. Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, said the bill could come to her chamber's floor as soon as this week, and Gov. Tim Walz has pledged to sign the bill.

Meanwhile, legislators are working on another bill to repeal restrictions on abortion, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement to notify both parents of minors seeking abortions, and a measure that would allow low-income people who have MinnesotaCare to use that publicly funded health insurance to pay for an abortion in most circumstances.

Demonstrators said they worry easier access would lead to more abortions.

Abortion rates in Minnesota remain near historic lows, according to the state, with the rate among Minnesotans less than half what it was in 1980. Just over 10,000 abortions were performed in Minnesota in 2021, the most recent data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Speaking Sunday, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life leaders contrasted the bills under consideration in Minnesota that would liberalize abortion access with the abortion restrictions and bans enacted in recent years in other states.

"Many states are protecting unborn babies, but not so in Minnesota," said Cathy Blaeser, co-executive director of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life.

As Blaeser listed her concerns about the bills, the crowd chanted. "We say no!"

During a prayer on the Capitol steps, the Rev. Chad VanHoose of St. Jude of the Lake in Mahtomedi said he hoped for a "miraculous intervention" to change legislators' minds as the bill codifying abortion rights could be signed into law by the end of the month.

"I'm really regretful that we have this imminent battle looming with the state Legislature," said Brian Dobie of St. Paul. "Very sorrowful that we've got this evil upon us."

Dobie was among several demonstrators who said they hoped the focus of the abortion debate post-Roe would shift to include support for parents and babies after birth, as well as preventing abortion. He and a few other marchers spoke about their work with charities, churches and crisis pregnancy centers that try to provide resources to support people through unplanned pregnancies, emphasizing the work of charities over government policies.

U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad urged demonstrators to stay focused on the local and state-level fights.

"If you want to change the world, you change your backyard."