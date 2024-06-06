A group of people dashed around various Minneapolis neighborhoods in a stolen SUV one morning last week, bashed in the windows of more than 40 vehicles and stole money, identification cards and cell phones before abandoning the vehicle and getting away, according to police and court records. No arrests have been announced.

Vehicle owners mostly in an area of the city north and east of the Mississippi River notified law enforcement in the first few hours after sunrise on May 28. Police say as many as four suspects were seen in the white Jeep Gladiator with an Alabama license plate.

The bulk of the damage was inflicted at two locations: the Embossing Plus Lasercut Plus printing company in the 1800 block of E. Hennepin Avenue, where 19 vehicles were targeted; and a UPS Service Center in the 3300 block of Northeast Broadway, where 15 vehicles were damaged.

Aaron Kjeldergaard, plant manager at Emboss, said Thursday that one employee "saw all four of them in the parking lot." While three of the suspects were breaking into vehicles, "the other one was sitting in a vehicle with the engine running," he said.

Kjeldergaard said he had the driver's side window of his vehicle broken out, but nothing was missing.

"I don't even lock my vehicle," said Kjeldergaard, who turned to a friend who does window repair and got a deal on the repair. "Take what you want, but just don't damage it."

Other smash-and-grab incidents were reported on St. Anthony Main, the 700 block of NE. Central Avenue, the 1900 block of E. Hennepin Avenue and elsewhere.

One police report indicated that additional vehicles may have been similarly targeted in the University of Minnesota area, with "over 100 vehicles damaged."

Because the SUV has a Siriux XM satellite entertainment system, police were able to find and seize the unoccupied vehicle shortly after 2:30 p.m. that same day in the 3200 block of S. Longfellow Avenue, a police incident report read.

A search of the vehicle Tuesday turned up numerous gloves, a flashlight, a "window breaking tool," two credit cards and two cellphones, according to a police report associated with the St. Anthony Main break-in of a pickup truck.



























