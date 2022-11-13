Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Let the legend begin?

Down by a point with 1.7 seconds left, coming out of a time out, Mara Braun took a pass from Amaya Battle and calmly hit a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded, sending the Gophers (2-0) to a 101-99 victory over Lehigh Sunday at Williams Arena.

That capped off a 34-point performance from Braun, the freshman from Wayzata, in a game that featured outstanding performances from Minnesota natives on both teams.

That three came after a jumper by Mackenzie Kramer (St. Michael-Albertville) with 1.7 seconds left that put Lehigh (1-2) up a point.

And that came seconds after Katie Borowicz (Roseau) stole the ball from Kramer and scored to put the Gophers up with less than 10 seconds left.

Braun hit on 12 of 26 shots while scoring her 34. Battle finished with 17 points. Borowicz and Mallory Heyer scored 12 each. Rose Micheaux had her second straight double-double, with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Lehigh was led by Kramer and Frannie Hottinger (Cretin-Derham Hall), who scored 26 and 25 points respectively.