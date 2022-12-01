The Big Ten portion of their schedule is looming, and the Gophers women's basketball team is struggling mightily to find its way.

Wednesday at Williams Arena, playing a Wake Forest team that won four games in the ACC conference last season — and lost by 20 to Virginia earlier this year — the Gophers stumbled through a 63-59 loss to the Demon Deacons in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that was iced when Deacons high-scoring guard Jewel Spear hit a three-pointer with three seconds left to break a 59-all tie.

And it would have been more one-sided if not for Mara Braun.

Braun led all scorers with 27 points. She made of nine of 18 shots, five of 11 three-pointers, all four of her free throws. She scored 13 of the team's 20 fourth-quarter points.

The rest of the team shot 14-for-44 overall, 2-for-9 on threes and 2-for-8 on free throws.

Down 10 with eight-plus minutes to play, Braun scored 13 points as the Gophers (4-3) pulled within a point on her three-pointer with 2:31 left.

It was still a two-point game when the Gophers got a stop with 27.3 seconds left. Out of a timeout Braun missed a layup, but the ball went out of bounds and the Gophers got the ball back.

Again Braun missed. But Rose Micheaux got the rebound, scored to tie the game and was fouled with 16.5 seconds left.

But she missed the free throw.

Out of another timeout with 15.9 seconds left, the ball got to Spear, who scored.

Spear finished with 19 points to lead Wake Forest (5-3).

The Gophers offense looked lost over the first 10 minutes of the game, a stretch in which they made only two of 11 shots, only one of three free throws and turned the ball over six times.

But they only trailed 10-5 because Wake Forest was nearly as inefficient as the Gophers were. The Demon Deacons made only four of 17 shots and had three turnovers of their own while scoring 10 points.

For much of the second quarter it was the same story. The Gophers struggled to make shots, but Wake Forest kept Minnesota in the game with their own inability to score.

Finally, that changed.

With 3:24 left in the half Wake Forest's Elise Williams made two free throws to put the Deacons up 21-16. At that point the Gophers were shooting 5-for-21 with nine turnovers.

But they finished the half going 5-for-7 in an 11-2 run.

It started when Micheaux rebounded a miss from Maggie Czinano and scored. After forcing a turnover, Braun started heating up. She hit a midrange jumper. After a Wake Forest miss, Braun hit a three. Another turnover resulted in Czinano's midrange basket and the Gophers, on a 9-0 run, were up 25-21. Spear scored for Wake Forest, but Czinano hit another midrange shot to put Minnesota up 27-23 at the break.

The third quarter was another difficult one for the Gophers, who were outscored 24-12. That includes a 14-6 run by Wake Forest to end the quarter.

The Deacons hit nine of 13 third-quarter shots and four of six three-pointers. The Gophers? Five-for-17 overall, 1-for-5 on threes with six turnovers, giving them 15 after three quarters.