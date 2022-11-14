Maplewood and St. Paul have issued a boil-water advisory for parts of those cities as a precaution after loss of water pressure.

"There is no evidence that contamination has entered the distribution system at this time," the advisory stated about 8:40 p.m.

Residents in the affected areas are being asked to boil water for three minutes before using it for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth and other uses for at least the next 24 hours until the boil water advisory has been lifted. St. Paul Regional Water Services was testing water quality to make sure the water is safe to drink.

The affected areas include:

• Holloway Avenue E., between 7th Avenue E. and Division St./Holloway Avenue E.

• Geneva Avenue N. between Conway Avenue E. and Holloway Avenue E./Division Street.

• Conway Avenue E. between Carlton Street N. and Geneva Avenue N. and Avenue R.

• Ruth Street N. between 7th and Larpenteur avenues E.

• Winthrop Street N. between Larpenteur Avenue E. and Hoyt Avenue E.

• Idaho Avenue E. between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street N.

• McKnight Road N. between Ivy Avenue E. and Margaret Street.

"We are dedicated to providing safe water for our customers and are taking this step out of an abundance of caution," said Racquel Vaske, assistant general manager. "Employees have resolved pressure issues and are flushing and sampling to ensure we can confidently lift this advisory as soon as possible."

For a map of the affected area, go to St. Paul Regional Water Services.