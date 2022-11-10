A Maplewood man has admitted to possessing homemade pipe bombs that were in photos on a cellphone left behind in a Minneapolis strip club and turned over to police.

Dylan Orr, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to possession of an unregistered destructive device in connection with federal agents confiscating the devices on April 28 from his home in the 1200 block of Bobcat Lane.

Orr remains in federal custody in the Sherburne County jail awaiting sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

The plea agreement between Orr and prosecutors says that federal guidelines recommend a prison sentence of two to 2½ years. However, federal judges have wide discretion and are not bound by the guidelines.

Orr's attorney, Robert Lengeling, said Thursday that his client "accepts responsibility for his mistakes."

Neither the criminal complaint nor any subsequent public filings in the case point to a particular motive for Orr having the pipe bombs. Lengeling declined to elaborate, other than to say, "This does not appear to be a politically motivated situation."

According to the criminal complaint and other court documents:

On April 25, a lost cellphone was turned in to the Savage Police Department by an employee of Rick's Cabaret in downtown Minneapolis. Before turning it over, the employee looked through it in an attempt to determine its owner and saw photos of what appeared to be pipe bombs.

Savage police searched the phone and saw text messages from February and March to the owner showing blueprints and information about how to build a pipe bomb and photos of pipe bombs with BBs attached to casing with tape in an effort to enhance the impact when detonated. One photo included a piece of mail with Orr's address on it.

An agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched Orr's home, recovered two pipe bombs along with four end caps and 12¼ ounces of explosive powder in a bag.

Testing by experts with the Minnesota Army National Guard in St. Paul indicated the presence of nitroglycerin and nitrate on an end cap and a pipe bomb casing, and nitrate in the powder.