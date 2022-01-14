Rep. Tou Xiong, DFL-Maplewood, apologized for driving under the influence in a statement nearly a week after he was booked in jail.

Xiong was booked into Anoka County jail last Saturday and released the next day, according to jail records. He was charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.08 within two hours after he was pulled over.

Xiong said he "made a terrible mistake" and wanted to issue an apology, in a statement Friday. He was pulled over after leaving a community gathering.

"My actions are inexcusable and I sincerely apologize," he said in the statement. "I have a lot of work to do in the coming days, weeks, and months to earn back the trust of my constituents and people I've let down, and that will be my focus going forward."

The apology comes weeks after Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was sentenced for drunken driving.