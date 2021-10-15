Jurors convicted a Maple Grove man Friday of fatally shooting his wife last year.

Jurors deliberated for two days in Hennepin County District Court before convicting John Wiseman, 55, of intentional second-degree murder for killing Yang Liu.

Wiseman is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30. State sentencing guidelines call for a term between 21 ¾ and about 30 ½ years, but the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said it will request a higher term because Wiseman brought his son home after the attack, and the boy found his deceased mother.

According to a County Attorney's news release and the criminal complaint, Maple Grove police were called to the home Wiseman and his wife shared about 4 p.m. on March 10, 2020.

Police found Liu on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police that the couple had a "volatile" relationship and argued about money and infidelity. They owned businesses in China.

Wiseman had "considerable wealth" and properties in China, Nevada and Minnesota, the County Attorney's Office said. He wanted a divorce, but didn't want to split his assets with Liu.

Wiseman's shirtsleeves and a rag in his car bore evidence of gunshot residue, the County Attorney's Office said.

CHAO XIONG