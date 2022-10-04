After a stretch of three different No. 1 teams in three weeks, Maple Grove brought stability to the top of the Metro Top 10. The Crimson remains No. 1 for a second week in Jim Paulsen's Metro Top 10.

Defending Class 6A champion Lakeville South began the season No. 1, but Eden Prairie seized the spot by defeating the Cougars in Week 3. The Eagles then lost to Rosemount six days later, and Maple Grove ascended.

The new Metro Top 10:

1. Maple Grove (5-0). Last week: def. Champlin Park 43-14. The Crimson have proven they're a better rushing team than many originally thought. Behind QB Jacob Kilzer and RB Jordan Olagbaju, they average more than 270 yards and three touchdowns per game on the ground.

2. Rosemount (5-0). Last week: def. No. 6 Lakeville South 10-7. Back-to-back victories over a couple of tough-guy powers says it all. The Irish, most notably their defense, are the toughest of them all.

3. Stillwater (5-0). Last week: def. White Bear Lake 35-28. Max Shikenjanski threw a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Schmidt with 6:15 left and the Ponies defense made it stand up, stopping the Bears inside their own 10 in the final minutes.

4. Eden Prairie (4-1). Last week: def. No. 2 Prior Lake 28-14. Back to basics for the Eagles after their first loss. They steamrolled the Lakers on the ground, running for 331 yards in just 45 carries.

5. Forest Lake (5-0). Last week: def. Hopkins 72-7. What can we learn about the Rangers this week? Are they true contenders, for one. They host undefeated Stillwater in their toughest test yet.

6. Shakopee (4-1). Last week: def. Lakeville North 27-21, OT. Three touchdowns by bellcow RB Jadon Hellerud, the last one in overtime, keyed the Sabers' rally from a 14-0 halftime deficit.

7. Prior Lake (4-1). Last week: Lost to No. 5 Eden Prairie 28-14. The Lakers had the misfortune of taking on an Eden Prairie team the week after a loss. It doesn't get any easier: They host Lakeville South on Friday.

8. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 5-0): Last week: def. Irondale 38-7. After outscoring opponents 213-27 in their first five games, some might say the Cadets have yet to be tested. That ends Friday, when they travel to meet fellow undefeated team Mahtomedi.

9. Lakeville South (3-2). Last week: lost to No. 2 Rosemount 10-7. The Cougars have lost two of three, so expect them to come out roaring Friday at Prior Lake. Will that be enough to get past the equally smarting Lakers?

10. Woodbury (4-1): Last week: lost to East Ridge 28-0. So many good candidates with 3-2 records. The Royals had a stinker of a game Friday, but everyone's entitled to a bad game. Not two in a row, however.

On the cusp: Centennial (3-2), Hutchinson (4A, 4-1); Elk River (5A, 5-0).