A 60-year-old man injured in a vehicle crash under ambiguous circumstances in western Wisconsin was taken to a hospital by relatives in the middle of the night and died later that day, officials said Wednesday.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating many factors in connection with the death on March 27 of Michael A. Smith of New Richmond, Wis. They include whether anyone was behind the wheel and where Smith was in relation to the vehicle at the time he was injured.

Chief Sheriff's Deputy Brent Standaert said his office has classified the incident as a hit-and-run crash, and "we believe we have identified everybody who was involved in the incident" on 160th Avenue near 75th Street in Somerset Township.

Standaert added that Smith's family members have been cooperating with the investigation.

Law enforcement was notified about 2:30 a.m. about Smith being brought to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, Wis., with "injuries from a motor vehicle crash," a Sheriff's Office statement read. The county medical examiner declared him dead a few hours later, Standaert said.