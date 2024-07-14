SAN FRANCISCO — Manuel Margot spoiled the perfect game, then spoiled the shutout. Then he spoiled the possible victory for the Twins.

Margot dropped a single into left field to lead off the seventh inning, the first Twins batter to reach base against two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. He doubled in the ninth against Giants closer Camilo Doval, driving in two runs to tie the score.

But when Mike Yastrzemski hit a long fly ball to right-center to lead off the bottom of the ninth, Margot attempted a diving catch that didn't come close. As the ball rolled to the wall, Yastrzemski raced to third base, with Max Kepler relaying the ball to second baseman Brooks Lee. And the rookie, hoping to catch Yastrzemski as he slid to the base, threw the ball over the Giants dugout and out of play.

Yastrzemski was awarded the plate, and the Twins walked away with a painful 3-2 loss and just a split of their six-game road trip.

They close the first half at 54-42. It's their first series loss in the past seven series; they had won two out of three in each of their previous six series.







