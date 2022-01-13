MOBILE, Ala. — Charles Manning Jr. had 20 points as South Alabama defeated Georgia State 74-65 on Thursday night.

Manning Jr. also had nine turnovers but only six assists.

Javon Franklin had 15 points and 10 rebounds for South Alabama (11-5, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Jay Jay Chandler added 14 points and seven rebounds. Lance Thomas had 12 points.

Kane Williams had 12 points for the Panthers (6-7, 0-2). Corey Allen added 11 points. Justin Roberts had 11 points.

