The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified a woman who was shot in Minneapolis on Dec. 20.

Tamara Ann Vandermoon, 41, of Mankato died after being shot in the back at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Medical Examiner's report. The death was ruled a homicide.

Police reported they went to the 2700 block of Longfellow Av. after receiving 911 calls that a person was down on the street. Police discovered Vandermoon in medical distress after being shot.

Vandermoon was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis where she died.

Vandermoon's death is the 95th homicides in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database. Minneapolis' all-time homicide annual total was 97 in 1995, when "Murderapolis" became a national label for the city.

In 2020, Minneapolis had 85 homicides. In comparison, before the pandemic and the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, there were 48 homicides in the city in 2019.

Police are continuing the investigation into Vandermoon's death but said "there is limited information indicating who was involved or what transpired."

