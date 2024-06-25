The Rapidan Dam south of Mankato was still standing on Tuesday morning, and county officials expect it will survive the flooding that threatened the structure.

"We believe it's intact and it will hold," said Eric Weller, emergency management director for Blue Earth County. "In the coming days, we'll have to get some engineers down to look at it."

A house undercut by the river remains, Wellers said, and water has retreated some. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was at the site Monday night. Earlier on Monday, officials described the dam, which has not produced power in years, as in danger of "imminent failure."

Weller said the dam held in part because it was built strong but also because water that cut into the riverbank and rushed around the dam relieved pressure. The county still can't clear debris clogging the dam because it's dangerous, he said.

Officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday to give an update on the dam, which is owned and maintained by Blue Earth County.

Aaron Lavinsky Video (00:50) Quick-flowing water erodes the earth around the Rapidan Dam near Mankato on Monday.

Xcel Energy said Monday night it expected power to be restored for hundreds of customers by midnight after flooding washed away an electrical substation. The company's outage map did not show anyone without power Tuesday morning.

The dam was badly damaged during floods in 2019 and 2020, leading county officials to look at whether to repair the facility enough for it to generate electricity again or remove it altogether.

Both options were costly, with a 2021 study estimating repairs at $15 million and removal at $81 million. The county had no plans to restart the dam because the small amount of potential electricity sales was not worth the cost. Instead, Blue Earth officials decided to surrender its license with federal regulators and turn oversight over to state officials before making a decision on whether to get rid of the dam.

In the meantime, Blue Earth said it did routine maintenance and safety inspections, with the latest coming in May by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That inspection found no major problems in need of immediate action, though it did say there were issues like concrete cracks and scouring Blue Earth should monitor.



