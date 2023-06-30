Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An extensive manhunt is nearly a week old now for a suspect charged with fatally shooting a man in a parked SUV in northwestern Minnesota.

Michael D. Croud was charged in Becker County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death Sunday of David W. Hanks Jr., 35, of Park Rapids, Minn., in the village of Pine Point.

Croud, 40, of Ogema, Minn., was charged by warrant and has yet to be captured as of Friday morning.

Many law enforcement agencies have participated in attempting to arrest Croud. They include the Sheriff's Offices in Becker and Hubbard counties, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the White Earth Police Department, the State Patrol and three task forces in the region.

The BCA said that on Tuesday in Moorhead, its agents and other agencies converged on an apartment complex on S. 18th Street in the hopes of finding Croud, but he was not located there.

Anyone with information about Croud's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Becker County Sheriff's Office at 218-847-2661.

According to the criminal complaint:

A report of shots being fired led a sheriff's deputy to find an unconscious Hanks face down on the ground and suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel declared him dead at the scene.

A woman told an investigator that she was sitting in the back of the SUV, when Hanks said as Croud walked toward the SUV, "Oh, it's Mike. Get out of here. Get out of here," the complaint quoted the woman as recalling.

Croud opened the front passenger door and shot Hanks numerous times, she said. Croud got in a Pontiac G6 sedan and drove off.

The complaint did not assign a motive to the shooting.

Minnesota court records show that Croud's criminal history spans his adult life and includes five convictions for assault, and one each for burglary, escape from custody and fleeing police in a vehicle.