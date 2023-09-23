Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

LOS ANGELES — Sean Manaea scattered three hits over seven shutout innings to beat the Dodgers for the first time in his career, and Mike Yastrzemski, Thairo Estrada and Tyler Fitzgerald homered as the San Francisco Giants defeated Los Angeles 5-1 on Friday night.

The Giants had lost three in a row and six of seven while falling back in the crowded NL wild-card race. They returned to .500 after dropping below that mark for the first time since June 5 with a loss in the series opener Thursday.

Manaea (7-6) has earned the only two wins on the Giants' road trip. The left-hander struck out two, walked none and improved to 1-5 in 10 career appearances against the Dodgers. He came in with a career 9.00 ERA against LA.

After Miguel Rojas singled in the third, Manaea retired 11 batters in a row.

The NL West champion Dodgers managed just three baserunners through seven innings and none advanced past first.

The Dodgers had the potential tying runs aboard in the eighth with two outs. James Outman singled off reliever Tyler Rogers, and pinch-hitter Jason Heyward struck out but went to first base on a passed ball by catcher Patrick Bailey. Mookie Betts walked to load the bases.

Freddie Freeman singled to make it 3-1 and leave the bases loaded for Camilo Doval, who retired Will Smith on a grounder to first to end the threat. Doval earned his 38th save.

Yastrzemski homered down the right-field line with two outs in the fourth, giving the Giants a 2-0 lead. Joc Pederson doubled leading off against Gavin Stone (1-1), who followed Dodgers opener Caleb Ferguson.

Estrada made it 3-0 in the sixth with a solo shot to left.

Fitzgerald hit a two-run shot — his first in the majors in his second big league game — in the ninth, extending the lead to 5-1.

Stone (1-1) gave up three runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked two.

Freeman singled off Manaea in the first to reach 200 hits for the first time in his career. Earlier this week, Freeman became the first Dodgers first baseman to join the 20-20 club and just the second first baseman with 20-plus steals. He has 26 homers and 21 stolen bases.

Freeman made a sparkling defensive play in foul territory in the eighth. A ball hit by Wilmer Flores bounced out of his glove and Freeman caught it barehanded for the first out.

Smith singled leading off the seventh but was quickly erased when J.D. Martinez grounded into a double play.

UP NEXT

The Giants had yet to announce a starter for Saturday. LHP Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.52) goes for the Dodgers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb