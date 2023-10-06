Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man who died in the back of a Faribault police car died as the result of a cocaine overdose, according to a report released Friday by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Jerrell Skelton, 36, died Sept. 3 after being arrested during a traffic stop. The new report states that his injuries were due to self-administering a large amount of cocaine.

Just before midnight Sept. 2, officers initiated a traffic stop on suspicion of intoxicated driving near the intersection of W. Division and NW. 4th streets, the department said in a news release.

The department said Skelton failed to pull over and that officers noticed him going in and out of consciousness while driving.

After stopping him, an ambulance crew evaluated Skelton at the scene and deemed him clear for transport to the Rice County jail. Skelton lost consciousness while in the squad car and became unresponsive, according to the department.

An ambulance was called again, and officers began lifesaving measures, including performing CPR and administering Narcan, which is used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.

Skelton was taken to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been investigating the death. The BCA said the incident was captured on officer-worn body cameras and dash cameras. That footage has not been released.

Skelton's family and friends held a news conference last month to demand footage be released of the death. Several said they were upset medical responders cleared him to go to jail instead of taking him to a hospital first.