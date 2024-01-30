Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NAIROBI, Kenya — A man wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a parking lot at a Boston airport before flying to Kenya has been arrested, Kenyan police said Tuesday.

Kevin Kangethe, 40, was apprehended at a nightclub Monday following a tipoff, Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin told The Associated Press.

Amin said Kangethe will be extradited.

The body of Margaret Mbitu, 31, was discovered in early November in a parking garage at Boston Logan International Airport.

Mbitu, of Whitman, Massachusetts, had been reported missing by her family two days before her body was discovered.

The U.S. Embassy commended the efforts of Kenyan law enforcement in arresting the fugitive.