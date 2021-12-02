A 73-year-old Rosemount man hit by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon while walking his dog died of his injuries at the scene.

The man, whose name has not been released, was walking in the vicinity of W. 155th Street and Chippendale Avenue just after 5 p.m. when he was struck, Rosemount police said.

Officers who arrived on the scene found the man unresponsive just north of the intersection and lying in the northbound lanes on Chippendale. Police and medics attempted life-saving measures until an air ambulance arrived, police said.

Medics were unable to save the man.

The 32-year-old driver who allegedly hit the man remained on the scene and was cooperating with authorities, police said.

A witness who was driving south on Chippendale just before impact nearly hit the victim, who was dressed in dark clothing, police said.

The dog was not hurt, police said.

The State Patrol is assisting Rosemount police with an accident reconstruction.