WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.

An officer spotted an SUV parked on a beach in West Haven at about 2:30 a.m. and heard ''significant screaming'' from the water as he approached. As the officer entered the water, the man continued to drift further away with the two children while screaming, ''Stay back!'' according to a social media post by the West Haven Police Department.

It had become obvious that the man ''was deliberately drowning his children,'' according to the post.

Responding officers went out nearly 100 yards (91 meters) from shore and were joined by other rescuers on a fire boat.

The first officer to arrive was able to take the children and other officers helped get them to shore. Lifesaving measures were provided to the children and they were taken to a hospital, where they remained in intensive care on Saturday, according to police.

The man was in custody. It was not clear Saturday if he had an attorney.

''It is without a doubt the swift response by our patrol officers saved the lives of these children,'' police said in the post.

A call seeking information on possible charges and additional information was made to police.

The incident remains under investigation.