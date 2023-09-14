Eden Prairie police have arrested a man suspected of killing his 7-year-old brother, the department said.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. Tuesday to a house in the 900 block of Lee Drive for a welfare check on a 28-year-old man believed to be having a crisis, the department said in a news release Wednesday. While checking on other residents in the house, officers found an unresponsive boy. The child was taken to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man, who police say is the brother of the victim, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, the department said. He was taken to Hennepin County Jail following a medical evaluation, according to the release.

The Eden Prairie Police Department and Hennepin County Crime Lab are investigating the death, the release said. The department did not provide additional details Wednesday on the death circumstances. The boy's identity has not been released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged.