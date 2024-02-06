Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

St. Paul police have identified the man killed while crossing a street on the city's East Side.

Kevin Nguyen, 33, of St. Paul was killed after being hit by a minivan on Feb. 2. No other updates were made available.

Nguyen was hit at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Van Dyke Street and E. Mechanic Avenue. Investigators believe Nguyen was walking in the middle of Van Dyke when the minivan hit him. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The vehicle's driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No arrests or charges have been announced against them, but police Sgt. Mike Ernster said at the time that authorities do not believe the driver was impaired.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Star Tribune staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this story.