After the three killings and seven other nonfatal shootings across the city in recent days, Minneapolis police were overwhelmed and have asked for help from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The agencies will help both with patrolling the city and investigating the recent spate of violence, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a news conference.

On Saturday evening, police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue S. in the Whittier neighborhood. The man was taken to HCMC but died of his injuries. He was identified Monday as Mario Lamont Burley, 20, of Minneapolis.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police said a ShotSpotter activation brought them to Penn Avenue N. There, police say they found a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk near the Penn and Lowry avenues. Firefighters treated the man's injuries and took him to North Memorial Health Hospital, but he died of his injuries there.

Two hours later, a man was stabbed to death two blocks away.

A 31-year-old man died Sunday after he was stabbed multiple times at a residence in the Folwell neighborhood on Minneapolis' North Side, police said.

Police responded to the home in the 3400 block of Penn Avenue N. about 3:15 a.m., after 911 callers reported screaming during a party, a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department said. Police gave aid to the man until he was transported to North Memorial Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers believe that an altercation resulted in the stabbing; investigators are working to determine what happened. The news release did not suggest an arrest had been made in the incident. Police spokesman Sgt. Garret Parten said there was no suggestion the two nearby killings were related.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the remaining victims to determine a cause and manner of death.