A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in a Brooklyn Center apartment building parking lot Tuesday night, officials said.

The attack occurred about 9:30 p.m. outside the Twin Lake North Apartments in the 4500 block of N. 58th Avenue, police said.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from New Hope, was arrested and awaits charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

"This is not a random incident as it appears the victim and suspect have a prior connection," said Police Cmdr. Richard Gabler, who had no specifics on what prompted the fight.

According to police:

Officers found the victim, whose identity has yet to be released, unconscious with the stab wound. The officers provided immediate aid to the man, who later died at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Police from several agencies searched for the suspect without success until a 911 caller alerted officers to "an unwanted party inside a building at the same apartment complex," where he was arrested, Gabler said.