A man was stabbed to death this week in his St. Louis Park apartment, where a woman who also lives there was arrested, officials said.

Logan G. Barham, 22, suffered a stab wound to the chest Tuesday at the Westwood Gardens apartments in the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road, just west of Louisiana Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and police said.

Police and fire personnel arrived at the complex at about 2:35 p.m. for what they were told was a medical call, said police spokeswoman Jacque Smith.

Barham, of St. Louis Park, was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center and died there that afternoon, the examiner's office said.

A woman known to Barham was arrested, said Smith. Jail records say the 23-year-old was booked about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The woman told police she was in the living room while Barham was in the kitchen preparing dinner, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in court seeking permission to look for evidence in the apartment.

She "admitted that the two of them had been arguing about going to a dog park," the document read.

The woman went on to explain that Barham "began making statements about stabbing himself with a knife. She claimed that he must have fell on the knife," the filing continued.

She said she went with Barham to assess the wound and touched the knife at that time, according to the document.

The affidavit listed numerous items that police seized from the apartment. They included: a bloodied kitchen knife, and a hooded sweatshirt and a T-shirt belonging to Barham that both had been cut and had blood on them.