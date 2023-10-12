Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man was stabbed to death in a south Minneapolis apartment on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The man's identity has not been released, but according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department, he was in his thirties.

Police said they responded just before 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a stabbing in an apartment building on Longfellow Avenue, between Lake Street and 31st Street.

Firefighters and emergency medics were already outside the building when officers arrived, according to the police statement, trying to treat a man who had a stab wound.

The man was taken by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare, police said, where he died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify man and determine the cause of his death in the coming days.

Police said they are still investigating what happened and who was involved.