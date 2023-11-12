A man in his 20s who was shot Tuesday in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood has died in the hospital, Minneapolis Police said in a statement Saturday night.

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Humboldt Avenue North to find the man with at least one gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle. The man was transported to HCMC.

Homicide investigators are investigating the death, and no arrests have been made. The man's identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.