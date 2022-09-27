A man was discovered shot to death Tuesday morning on a south Minneapolis sidewalk, officials said.

The body was found by officers about 6 a.m. in the 4100 block of S. 4th Avenue, police said.

No arrests have been announced, and police have offered no initial indication of a motive.

Police forensic personnel arrived at the scene and collected evidence, while homicide detectives began their investigation.

Officials have yet to release the man's identity.

Anyone with information about this case can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

There have been 68 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 77 in the city as of Sept. 27 last year.