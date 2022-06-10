A man was shot in north Minneapolis and died at the hospital before police could arrive at the scene, authorities said Friday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, police said, based on Shotspotter technology that detected the gunfire in the 1800 block of N. Sheridan Avenue.

Officers learned at the scene that the wounded man had already made it to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, died at the hospital, according to police. Authorities have yet to release the man's identity.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with the shooting.

There have been 40 homicides in the city so far this year. That compares to 41 at this time last year.