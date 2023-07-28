Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police on Friday released the identity of the man who was shot to death in St. Paul.

Jermaine Ray John Baker, 30, of St. Paul, was struck by gunfire shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Third Street E. and Earl Street in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, police said. Emergency responders declared Baker dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old St. Paul man was arrested nearby and remains jailed on suspicion of murder as the prosecution weighs charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have yet to disclose the relationship between the two men.