Police on Monday identified the man who was shot to death late last week in Moorhead as they continued to search for suspects.

Abdi Mohamed Abdi, 32, of Fargo, died at the scene about 8 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. 17th Street, police said.

"No suspects are in custody, and this is still a very active investigation," police said in a statement.

Police, the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension "are currently working on several leads" in connection with the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

Paul Walsh